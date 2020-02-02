Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Stantec Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:STN)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for Stantec in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.50. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on STN. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.50 target price on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC upgraded shares of Stantec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.93.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $29.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day moving average is $24.63. Stantec has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $30.53.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $716.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.81 million. Stantec had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 4,725,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,552,000 after purchasing an additional 311,110 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,116,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,745,000 after purchasing an additional 172,277 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 842,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,192,000 after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,727,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 120,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 39,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

