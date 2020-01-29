Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Teekay Lng Partners, L.P.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TGP)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teekay Lng Partners in a research report issued on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teekay Lng Partners’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Teekay Lng Partners had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $149.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TGP. ValuEngine lowered Teekay Lng Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Teekay Lng Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE TGP opened at $13.59 on Monday. Teekay Lng Partners has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Teekay Lng Partners by 101.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Teekay Lng Partners by 445.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,515 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 44,514 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Teekay Lng Partners by 70.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 38,836 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Lng Partners in the second quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Teekay Lng Partners by 5.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 131,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. 29.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Teekay Lng Partners’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Teekay Lng Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve