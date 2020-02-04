Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The Coca-Cola Co’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for The Coca-Cola in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

KO opened at $58.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $250.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The Coca-Cola has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $59.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,254. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,097 shares of company stock worth $9,887,839 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

