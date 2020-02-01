Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:RARE)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($6.77) per share for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($5.47) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.87) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.40) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.30) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $52.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.79. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $74.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.16.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.25). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 52.16% and a negative net margin of 470.18%. The company had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 31,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 64.4% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

