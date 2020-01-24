Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Union Bankshares Corporation’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AUB)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Union Bankshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick expects that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Union Bankshares’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

AUB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens began coverage on Union Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE:AUB opened at $35.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.13. Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $40.20.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.70 million.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Tillett sold 1,300 shares of Union Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $49,205.00. Also, insider Low Robin acquired 2,060 shares of Union Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,055.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Bankshares by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Union Bankshares by 460.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Union Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000.

About Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

