Equities Analysts Set Expectations for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) – Barrington Research cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for AMC Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s FY2020 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush set a $15.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Macquarie set a $16.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.43.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $17.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.42. The stock has a market cap of $705.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.72.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). AMC Entertainment had a net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,098,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,752,000 after acquiring an additional 16,448 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 982,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 237,526 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 4,961.7% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 946,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,128,000 after acquiring an additional 927,843 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 314.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 627,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 476,203 shares in the last quarter. 50.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

