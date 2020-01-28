Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) – Research analysts at Svb Leerink issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Amicus Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Svb Leerink analyst J. Schwartz forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the year.

FOLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

FOLD stock opened at $8.88 on Monday. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $14.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average is $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.55.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.61% and a negative net margin of 216.02%. The company had revenue of $48.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 22,127 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $211,976.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,195.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $207,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 755,694 shares in the company, valued at $7,844,103.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,380 shares of company stock worth $3,228,478 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $49,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 50.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

