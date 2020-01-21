Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Baidu Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Baidu in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the information services provider will earn $3.46 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.45. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Baidu’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BIDU. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Baidu from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CICC Research upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Baidu from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.75.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $139.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a PE ratio of -155.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.37. Baidu has a 12 month low of $93.39 and a 12 month high of $186.22.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the third quarter worth $25,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

