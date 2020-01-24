Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Bayerische Motoren Werke AG’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now expects that the company will earn $10.38 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bayerische Motoren Werke’s FY2021 earnings at $10.53 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke stock opened at $76.80 on Thursday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 1 year low of $64.31 and a 1 year high of $88.25. The firm has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.37.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

