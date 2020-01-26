Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Birchcliff Energy Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:BIR)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Cormark analyst G. Ursu now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. Cormark also issued estimates for Birchcliff Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$130.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$145.00 million.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Laurentian set a C$5.00 target price on Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$1.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered Birchcliff Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price objective on Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.04.

Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$1.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $468.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.27. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.69 and a 12 month high of C$4.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.0262 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 91.01%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels