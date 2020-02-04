Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Edwards Lifesciences Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:EW)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note issued on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.39. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

EW has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.33.

Shares of EW stock opened at $219.92 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $165.69 and a 12-month high of $247.64. The company has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.50, for a total transaction of $782,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 120,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,558,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.38, for a total transaction of $5,538,383.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,591 shares of company stock valued at $31,221,495. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

