Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Epizyme Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) – Investment analysts at Svb Leerink issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Epizyme in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 24th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Berens expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year. Svb Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.11. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 468.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 million.

EPZM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Epizyme from $18.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Epizyme from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Leerink Swann cut shares of Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Epizyme from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Epizyme stock opened at $21.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.29. Epizyme has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $27.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a current ratio of 10.90.

In other Epizyme news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,002 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $73,909.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,977.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 1,843 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $45,411.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,120.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,549 shares of company stock worth $297,231. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPZM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Epizyme by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Epizyme in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Epizyme in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

