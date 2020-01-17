Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ETH)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors in a report issued on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $173.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ETH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ethan Allen Interiors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.36.

Shares of ETH stock opened at $18.19 on Thursday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $23.11. The stock has a market cap of $476.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average of $18.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.85%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

