Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Fulton Financial Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.36 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $217.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.83 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

FULT opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.02. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 37.41%.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $105,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David M. Campbell acquired 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $99,651.00. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,107,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,500,000 after acquiring an additional 225,612 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $19,076,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 704,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,399,000 after acquiring an additional 41,914 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 575,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 465,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,536,000 after acquiring an additional 55,549 shares in the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

