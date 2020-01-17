Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Great Ajax Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AJX)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Great Ajax in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Great Ajax’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Great Ajax stock opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. Great Ajax has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $15.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $307.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Great Ajax had a net margin of 53.22% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $15.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,366,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,126,000 after buying an additional 128,172 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 996,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,944,000 after buying an additional 38,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,787,000 after buying an additional 24,186 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 193,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 183,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 24,613 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

