Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Great Western Bancorp Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GWB)

Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Great Western Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GWB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Stephens cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Great Western Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of GWB stock opened at $34.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.63. Great Western Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.06 and a twelve month high of $38.78.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $121.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.57 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 9.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 48,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,546,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 35,434 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kenneth James Karels sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,832. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $138,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,890 shares in the company, valued at $880,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

