Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Hope Bancorp Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hope Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HOPE. TheStreet upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.56. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $15.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2,116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.48%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

