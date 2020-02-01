Equities Analysts Set Expectations for MasTec, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MTZ)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for MasTec in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman expects that the construction company will post earnings of $5.84 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $74.00 price objective on MasTec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on MasTec from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MasTec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.25.

MTZ stock opened at $57.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.36. MasTec has a 12-month low of $40.51 and a 12-month high of $73.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.80.

In other news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,778.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,911,000 after buying an additional 62,154 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 11,517.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 3,478.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,185,000 after purchasing an additional 275,512 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio