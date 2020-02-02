Equities Analysts Set Expectations for MicroStrategy Incorporated’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) – Equities research analysts at BWS Financial raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MicroStrategy in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. BWS Financial also issued estimates for MicroStrategy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday.

Shares of MSTR opened at $152.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 0.54. MicroStrategy has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.91.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $133.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.96 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in MicroStrategy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MicroStrategy by 41.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

