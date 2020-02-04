Equities Analysts Set Expectations for MiX Telematics Ltd -‘s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:MIXT)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) – William Blair lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for MiX Telematics in a report issued on Friday, January 31st. William Blair analyst B. Suri now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. William Blair also issued estimates for MiX Telematics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

MIXT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MiX Telematics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

MiX Telematics stock opened at $13.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $296.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average is $13.53. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $20.07.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics during the third quarter valued at $291,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 12.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 11.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 114.9% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 83,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 44,474 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 26.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 93,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 19,322 shares during the period. 38.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

