Equities Analysts Set Expectations for National Bank Holdings Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for National Bank in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for National Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NBHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sandler O’Neill cut National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens upgraded National Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

National Bank stock opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.03. National Bank has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $38.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.15 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in National Bank by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in National Bank by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in National Bank by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in National Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in National Bank by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

