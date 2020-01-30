Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) – Equities research analysts at Svb Leerink issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, January 27th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Fadia expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Svb Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,327.73% and a negative net margin of 505.07%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRTK. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. WBB Securities assumed coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research set a $36.00 price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Paratek Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.46.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.82. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $7.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.73.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 503.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,060 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 114,250 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Evan Loh sold 14,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $44,993.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,569.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,656 shares of company stock valued at $73,334. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

