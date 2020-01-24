Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Selecta Biosciences Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:SELB)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for Selecta Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. William Blair analyst R. Prasad expects that the company will earn ($0.86) per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SELB. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

NASDAQ:SELB opened at $3.19 on Thursday. Selecta Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SELB. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 98.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 233,800 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 7.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,620,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 109,806 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 582.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 54,437 shares in the last quarter. 39.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?