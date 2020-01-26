Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Shake Shack Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SHAK)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) – William Blair issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Shake Shack in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $157.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SHAK has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.45.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $68.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $47.29 and a 52 week high of $105.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.12 and its 200 day moving average is $78.44. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.31, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $2,476,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,010,343.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $20,366,019.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,899,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,523,000 after buying an additional 224,817 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

