Equities Analysts Set Expectations for SUMCO CORP/ADR’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SUOPY)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for SUMCO CORP/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now expects that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.48. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SUOPY. Citigroup raised shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SUMCO CORP/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of SUOPY opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.76 and its 200-day moving average is $29.04. SUMCO CORP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $21.71 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

About SUMCO CORP/ADR

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?