Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Tennant’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:TNC)

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) – Stock analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tennant in a report released on Wednesday, January 15th. Dougherty & Co analyst M. Shlisky anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.08 per share for the year. Dougherty & Co currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.18. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Sidoti started coverage on Tennant in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Tennant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of TNC stock opened at $82.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.29. Tennant has a twelve month low of $54.87 and a twelve month high of $87.06.

In other news, SVP David W. Huml sold 424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $29,722.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,288.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 12,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.91, for a total value of $987,755.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,921,495.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,791 shares of company stock worth $4,051,940. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 237.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 264.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About Tennant

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

