Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Timbercreek Financial Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:TF) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James analyst J. Rodrigues expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Timbercreek Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.30 price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Timbercreek Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.83.

Shares of TF stock opened at C$10.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $831.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75. Timbercreek Financial has a one year low of C$9.14 and a one year high of C$10.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.41, a current ratio of 50.58 and a quick ratio of 50.25.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$24.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$26.57 million.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corporation, a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

