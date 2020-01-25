Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Veeva Systems Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:VEEV)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Veeva Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Draper now anticipates that the technology company will earn $2.39 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.51. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.28.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $145.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.34. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $104.68 and a fifty-two week high of $176.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total value of $212,876.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,707.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total transaction of $171,670.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,454.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,779 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,035 in the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

