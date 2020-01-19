Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Equitrans Midstream has a payout ratio of 139.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of ETRN opened at $13.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.86. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $22.29.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $408.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.00 million.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.14.

In other news, Director Margaret K. Dorman purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.30 per share, for a total transaction of $86,100.00.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?