Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) Short Interest Update

Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 297,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the December 15th total of 320,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on EQBK. BidaskClub lowered shares of Equity BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Equity BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equity BancShares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

EQBK traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.54. 37,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,336. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Equity BancShares has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $35.30.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $38.10 million during the quarter. Equity BancShares had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 12.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equity BancShares will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Equity BancShares by 24.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,213,000 after acquiring an additional 190,741 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity BancShares during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,976,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Equity BancShares by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,337,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,651,000 after purchasing an additional 72,385 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Equity BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Equity BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity BancShares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

