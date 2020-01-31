Equity BancShares Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Equity BancShares in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Equity BancShares’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EQBK. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity BancShares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Equity BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Equity BancShares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Equity BancShares has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $34.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.51.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQBK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Equity BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Equity BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Equity BancShares by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equity BancShares by 608.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Equity BancShares by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Equity BancShares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

