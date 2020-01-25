Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock opened at $72.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 12-month low of $50.53 and a 12-month high of $74.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.306 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

In other Equity Lifestyle Properties news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $432,586.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 199,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,388,821.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ELS shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

