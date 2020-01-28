Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $258.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equity Lifestyle Properties updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.19-2.25 EPS and its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.58-0.62 EPS.

Shares of ELS stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.14. 87,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,151. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 12-month low of $50.80 and a 12-month high of $74.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.90.

In other news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $432,586.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,388,821.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

