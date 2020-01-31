Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Lifestyle Properties from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.25.

ELS stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.12. 755,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,025. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 52-week low of $51.67 and a 52-week high of $74.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.20 and its 200 day moving average is $99.36.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $258.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equity Lifestyle Properties news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $432,586.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 199,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,388,821.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,723,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,483,000 after purchasing an additional 642,897 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,446,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,735,000 after buying an additional 124,100 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 289.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,439,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,292,000 after buying an additional 1,069,983 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,051,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,801,000 after buying an additional 533,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 2.4% in the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,007,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,589,000 after buying an additional 23,696 shares in the last quarter. 46.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

