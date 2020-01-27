Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.58-0.62 for the period. Equity Lifestyle Properties also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.19-2.25 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NYSE ELS traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $71.80. The stock had a trading volume of 664,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,862. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 52-week low of $50.80 and a 52-week high of $74.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.306 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

In other news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $432,586.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,388,821.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio