Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.19-2.25 for the period. Equity Lifestyle Properties also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.58-0.62 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

ELS opened at $71.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 52 week low of $50.80 and a 52 week high of $74.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.90.

In related news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $432,586.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 199,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,388,821.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

