Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.25.

Shares of NYSE ELS traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.75. The company had a trading volume of 928,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $51.67 and a fifty-two week high of $74.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $258.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.87 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 27.53%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $432,586.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,374 shares in the company, valued at $14,388,821.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the third quarter worth about $709,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Surevest Inc. raised its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 34,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 18,419 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,446,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,735,000 after purchasing an additional 124,100 shares during the period. 46.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

