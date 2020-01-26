Equity Residential (EQR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect Equity Residential to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $685.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Equity Residential to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $82.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.37. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $70.29 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.85%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 3,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $267,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan W. George sold 13,277 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,181,653.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,961,613 over the last three months. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQR. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.16.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

