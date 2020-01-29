Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $683.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $82.72 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a one year low of $70.78 and a one year high of $89.55. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.85%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 target price on Equity Residential and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.16.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 3,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $267,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $302,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Samuel Zell sold 81,300 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $6,873,102.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,146 shares of company stock worth $8,961,613. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

