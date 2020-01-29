Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.59-3.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.63. Equity Residential also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.84-0.88 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.28. 1,146,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.40. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $70.78 and a 52-week high of $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.38 and its 200-day moving average is $83.45.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $683.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.87 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.85%.

EQR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Equity Residential from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered Equity Residential from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James lowered Equity Residential from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a sell rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.16.

In other Equity Residential news, Chairman Samuel Zell sold 81,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $6,873,102.00. Also, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $266,978.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,961,613 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio