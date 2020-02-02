Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Upgraded by Zelman & Associates to Hold

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EQR. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.16.

NYSE:EQR traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $83.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,514,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.40. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $70.78 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.51.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $683.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.87 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 4,275 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.16, for a total value of $372,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,294 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $266,978.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,869 shares of company stock valued at $7,512,690. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $937,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 618,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?