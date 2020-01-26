EquityCompass Risk Manager ETF (NYSEARCA:ERM) Shares Up 0.1%

EquityCompass Risk Manager ETF (NYSEARCA:ERM) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.20 and last traded at $22.20, 1,700 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 37% from the average session volume of 2,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.17.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.1397 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from EquityCompass Risk Manager ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating