EquityCompass Tactical Risk Manager ETF (NYSEARCA:TERM) Trading Down 1.2%

EquityCompass Tactical Risk Manager ETF (NYSEARCA:TERM) was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.15 and last traded at $19.18, approximately 420 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.41.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1171 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from EquityCompass Tactical Risk Manager ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained