Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.64

Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.64 and traded as high as $1.74. Equus Total Return shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 118 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equus Total Return from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $23.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 32.99 and a current ratio of 32.99.

Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The investment management company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Equus Total Return had a net margin of 589.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Equus Total Return stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) by 68.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,083 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.27% of Equus Total Return worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

About Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS)

Equus Total Return, Inc is a business development company (BDC) specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, preferred equity financing, .

