Era Group (NYSE:ERA) Trading Up 19.2%

Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA) was up 19.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.47 and last traded at $10.24, approximately 421,985 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 310% from the average daily volume of 103,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ERA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Era Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Era Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Era Group in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $218.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Era Group (NYSE:ERA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $58.91 million during the quarter. Era Group had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Era Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Era Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Era Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Era Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Era Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,456,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 197,344 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Era Group (NYSE:ERA)

Era Group Inc provides helicopter transportation services primarily to the oil and gas exploration, development, and production companies. Its helicopter services include emergency response search and rescue; and other services, as well as utility services to support firefighting, mining, power line, and pipeline survey activities.

Read More: Resistance Level