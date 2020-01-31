ERBA Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:ERBA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.18

ERBA Diagnostics Inc (OTCMKTS:ERBA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.18 and traded as high as $0.26. ERBA Diagnostics shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 77,508 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18.

ERBA Diagnostics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ERBA)

ERBA Diagnostics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic test kits or assays, and automated systems that are used to aid in the detection of disease markers primarily in the areas of autoimmune, infectious diseases, clinical chemistry, hematology, and diabetes testing.

