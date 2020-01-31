Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Sets New 12-Month High at $478.00

Ergomed PLC (LON:ERGO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 478 ($6.29) and last traded at GBX 464 ($6.10), with a volume of 554271 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 430 ($5.66).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 404.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 344.27.

About Ergomed (LON:ERGO)

Ergomed plc provides clinical research, and drug development and safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers clinical development, trial management, and pharmacovigilance services for pharmaceutical and generics companies, as well as small and mid-sized drug development companies.

