Ero Copper Corp (TSE:ERO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ero Copper Corp (TSE:ERO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$21.66.

ERO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Friday, December 20th. Pi Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$19.50 to C$19.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th.

In other Ero Copper news, Senior Officer Jonathan Nayan Singh sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total value of C$50,159.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,612,500.

ERO traded up C$0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$19.60. 135,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,777. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.63. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$11.74 and a twelve month high of C$25.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$80.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$95.76 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

