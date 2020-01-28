Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Upgraded to “Buy” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

ERRPF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ero Copper and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ERRPF opened at $14.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.72. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $19.20.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners