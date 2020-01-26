Eros International (NYSE:EROS) Shares Down 8.7%

Eros International plc (NYSE:EROS)’s stock price dropped 8.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.82 and last traded at $3.87, approximately 3,590,564 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 4,029,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Eros International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30. The company has a market cap of $467.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -0.02.

Eros International (NYSE:EROS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.37 million for the quarter. Eros International had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 199.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EROS. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eros International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in Eros International by 12.3% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Eros International during the second quarter worth $80,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Eros International by 77.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 38,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Eros International by 113.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 60,516 shares during the last quarter. 31.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eros International Company Profile (NYSE:EROS)

Eros International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, co-produces, acquires, and distributes Indian films in various formats worldwide. The company distributes its film content through various distribution channels, including theatrical, which includes multiplex chains and stand-alone theaters; television syndication that comprises satellite television broadcasting, cable television, and terrestrial television; and digital and ancillary, such as Internet protocol television, video on demand, music, inflight entertainment, home video, and Internet channels, as well as Eros Now online entertainment service.

